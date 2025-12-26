How a Student's Question Saved This NYC Skyscraper From Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How a single phone call from a student helped uncover a flaw that nearly toppled the Citicorp Building. (Veritasium)
Note that windload has way more force than a Boeing 757! Also, had this building collapsed, it would have toppled over and like dominoes, knocked over a few other buildings in the process-unlike what happened to the WTC!