Complete Preroll Machine Catalog, incl. 60 Joints per Minute!?!

Not all joint rolling machines are created equal! Some twist the tops, others fold them. Some offer different sizes, a tamper, or build in check-weigh system. Others have an accuracy of .01g and can work continuously as long as it's supplied with enough ground cannabis. One of them sucks!The convenience of pre-rolled ready-to-smoke joints is so irresistible to many cannabis consumers that pre-roll sales grew 59% last year, from $704 million in 2019 to $1.12 billion in 2020.The growth in pre-roll sales even outpaced the already explosive cannabis market, which grew by only 54.2% over the same period.According to a survey, the top pre-roll product has been "Hybrid - Single Strain" every year since Headset began tracking sales data. However, a segment to watch is pre-rolls infused with cannabis concentrates, which have risen from 12.7% of all pre-roll sales in 2018 to 31.9% of all pre-roll sales in 2021 so far.Another trend is that consumers are buying multi-pack products rather than single pre-rolls. Sales of multipack pre-rolls grew by 69.4% from February 2020 to February 2021, while single pre-roll sales only grew by 18.1% over the same time period, according to the survey.Episode 752 looks at 15 different machines that make joints, pre-rolls and blunts for the hemp and cannabis industry. These machines are for commercial use and most on the list are fully automated with a price tag of as much as $400,000, but can spit out as many as 60 per minute:DESCRIPTION..............PRICE.................STYLE (SHAPE)Blunt Machine............ $300,000............Blunt (cylindrical)~ not readily avail.Evans Mactavish........ $225,000............Joint (cylindrical)~ hemp onlyRollPro.........................$225,000............Joint (cylindrical)Auotcone.....................$335,000............Pre-Roll (cone)Hefestus......................$400,000............Pre-Roll (cone)~ lease onlyCanna-Auto..................$350,000...........Pre-Roll (cone)Procepack....................$350,000...........Pre-Roll (cone)~ no longer avail.Paxiom.........................$300,000...........Pre-Roll (cone)Apehex.........................$95,000.............Pre-Roll (cone)EZJ AutoRoller.............$85,000.............Pre-Roll (cone)Green Broz....................TBA...................Pre-Roll (cone)CougarCann.................$225,000 ..........Pre-Roll (cone)Rocketbox....................$16,750.............Pre-Roll (cone)~ not fully automatedSTM's Mini...................$6,000...............Pre-Roll (cone)~ not fully automatedKnockBox.....................$4,500...............Pre-Roll (cone)~ not automated, not recommendedShow Notes:Popularity of pre-rolls leads to $1.12B sales boom in 2020Pre-Rolled Sales Are Rising Where Is the Demand for Pre-Rolls In Today's Economy?Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.