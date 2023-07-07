Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's Business As Usual For The Warhawks Circling Over Gaza
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
74 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

Redacted News' Natali Morris talks with Ramzy Baroud regarding the drone attacks on the Palestinians.


Video sourced from:

'Redacted' with Natali Morris

Special Guest:

Ramzy Baroud - The Palestine Chronical

Closing theme music:

'Broken Village' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or

Fesliyan Studios and this channel.




pce fri22:02

Keywords
israelgazagaza stripisraeli militaryisraeli drones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket