During Embalming Coroner John O’Looney Discovers Alarming Clots in Veins of the Vaccinated
Counter Culture Mom
Published 20 hours ago |

There has been an unprecedented uptick in seemingly unexplainable heart attacks and strokes across the globe, and John O’Looney has evidence that points to the Covid vaccine as the culprit. John is an experienced funeral director in the United Kingdom who shares his story of muddling through this catastrophic pandemic. There was no real increase in deaths during this “pandemic”, he reveals. The death rate only skyrocketed shortly after people began taking the Covid shot. John describes the process of embalming Covid victims, and how that led him to discover abnormal, rubbery growths blocking the arteries of all ages of the deceased in his funeral home - all of whom were vaccinated! John also discusses “turbo cancer,” which is killing tens of thousands globally in the wake of receiving the Covid jab. 



TAKEAWAYS


John believes that the Covid shot is far more dangerous than the Covid virus itself


There has been an alarming increase in miscarriages and deaths in children and young adults since the beginning of the pandemic


The vaccine appears to do two things to those who take it: kill or maim 


A majority of the deceased young people arriving at the funeral homes have been vaccinated



