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Vaccination and Censorship The Truth Will Set Us Free (Barbara Leo Fisher)
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30 views • October 24, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/23/vaccination-and-censorship.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211023_HL2&mid=DM1025264&rid=1300813112
https://www.nvic.org/
https://www.protectinghealthandautonomyinthe21stcentury.com/
Welcome To
The fifth international public conference on Vaccination
Protecting Health & Autonomy in the 21st Century
https://www.protectinghealthandautonomyinthe21stcentury.com/
The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) published a report with false and misleading information about the Fifth International Public Conference on Vaccination, which was sponsored by the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC)
The anonymously funded CCDH created a defamatory publicity campaign designed to discredit and destroy NVIC’s small charity
NVIC’s pay-for-view digital conference was transparently open to the public and featured presentations by 51 speakers from the U.S. and other countries discussing vaccine science, public health policy and law, informed consent and civil liberties
The report deceived readers by describing NVIC’s 2020 conference as a meeting “recently held in private over three days,” which implied secrecy, even though the event was transparently open to the public
CCDH demanded that companies and governments virtually eliminate individuals or groups publishing information online that fails to align with government and industry narratives about vaccination and public health policy
The right to dissent and exercise freedom of thought, speech and conscience is under assault in America, even though these cherished civil liberties are codified into the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution
This article was previously published February 6, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
On December 22, 2020, a nonprofit limited company based in Great Britain that calls itself the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)1,2,3 published a report titled "The Anti-Vaxx Playbook."4
It contains false and misleading information about the Fifth International Public Conference on Vaccination, which was sponsored by the 39-year-old U.S. nonprofit educational charity the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), and held online in October 2020. Promotion of the CCDH report resulted in the spreading of fake news and misinformation by mainline media outlets in Great Britain and the U.S.5,6,7,8,9
NVIC's pay-for-view digital conference10 was transparently open to the public and featured presentations by 51 speakers from the U.S. and other countries discussing vaccine science, public health policy and law, informed consent and civil liberties.
Dedicated to "Protecting Health and Autonomy in the 21st Century," the conference was made available on February 2, 2021 for free viewing online. Go to NVIC.org11 to access the conference website and watch all of the presentations.
CCDH Misinformation Campaign Designed to Discredit, Destroy NVIC
Influence Watch, which monitors individuals and groups that influence12 public policy, describes CCDH as a "London-based advocacy group that targets accused 'hate groups' and individuals for de-platforming campaigns to remove them from major social media outlets" and "has ties to the left-wing British Labour Party and British left-progressivism."13
The anonymously funded CCDH also has an office in Washington, D.C. and the defamatory publicity campaign created in December 2020 was designed to not only discredit NVIC's four-decade public record of working within the U.S. democratic system to secure vaccine safety and informed consent protections in public health policies and laws, but to destroy our small charity.
The misinformation campaign was spearheaded by the CEO of CCDH, who is a political operative14 personally affiliated with Great Britain's socialist Labour Party.15,16,17
The report deceived readers by describing NVIC's 2020 conference as a meeting "recently held in private over three days," which implied secrecy,18 even though the event was transparently open to the public just like the four previous vaccination conferences NVIC hosted in 1997, 2000, 2002 and 2009.19
One British tabloid read the report and described NVIC's public conference as a "private conference call" where "secret plans" were plotted to "launch the largest ever misinformation campaign about vaccines."20.....
https://www.nvic.org/
https://www.protectinghealthandautonomyinthe21stcentury.com/
Welcome To
The fifth international public conference on Vaccination
Protecting Health & Autonomy in the 21st Century
https://www.protectinghealthandautonomyinthe21stcentury.com/
The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) published a report with false and misleading information about the Fifth International Public Conference on Vaccination, which was sponsored by the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC)
The anonymously funded CCDH created a defamatory publicity campaign designed to discredit and destroy NVIC’s small charity
NVIC’s pay-for-view digital conference was transparently open to the public and featured presentations by 51 speakers from the U.S. and other countries discussing vaccine science, public health policy and law, informed consent and civil liberties
The report deceived readers by describing NVIC’s 2020 conference as a meeting “recently held in private over three days,” which implied secrecy, even though the event was transparently open to the public
CCDH demanded that companies and governments virtually eliminate individuals or groups publishing information online that fails to align with government and industry narratives about vaccination and public health policy
The right to dissent and exercise freedom of thought, speech and conscience is under assault in America, even though these cherished civil liberties are codified into the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution
This article was previously published February 6, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
On December 22, 2020, a nonprofit limited company based in Great Britain that calls itself the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)1,2,3 published a report titled "The Anti-Vaxx Playbook."4
It contains false and misleading information about the Fifth International Public Conference on Vaccination, which was sponsored by the 39-year-old U.S. nonprofit educational charity the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), and held online in October 2020. Promotion of the CCDH report resulted in the spreading of fake news and misinformation by mainline media outlets in Great Britain and the U.S.5,6,7,8,9
NVIC's pay-for-view digital conference10 was transparently open to the public and featured presentations by 51 speakers from the U.S. and other countries discussing vaccine science, public health policy and law, informed consent and civil liberties.
Dedicated to "Protecting Health and Autonomy in the 21st Century," the conference was made available on February 2, 2021 for free viewing online. Go to NVIC.org11 to access the conference website and watch all of the presentations.
CCDH Misinformation Campaign Designed to Discredit, Destroy NVIC
Influence Watch, which monitors individuals and groups that influence12 public policy, describes CCDH as a "London-based advocacy group that targets accused 'hate groups' and individuals for de-platforming campaigns to remove them from major social media outlets" and "has ties to the left-wing British Labour Party and British left-progressivism."13
The anonymously funded CCDH also has an office in Washington, D.C. and the defamatory publicity campaign created in December 2020 was designed to not only discredit NVIC's four-decade public record of working within the U.S. democratic system to secure vaccine safety and informed consent protections in public health policies and laws, but to destroy our small charity.
The misinformation campaign was spearheaded by the CEO of CCDH, who is a political operative14 personally affiliated with Great Britain's socialist Labour Party.15,16,17
The report deceived readers by describing NVIC's 2020 conference as a meeting "recently held in private over three days," which implied secrecy,18 even though the event was transparently open to the public just like the four previous vaccination conferences NVIC hosted in 1997, 2000, 2002 and 2009.19
One British tabloid read the report and described NVIC's public conference as a "private conference call" where "secret plans" were plotted to "launch the largest ever misinformation campaign about vaccines."20.....
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