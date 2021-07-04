El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Taiwán dice que el PCCh está dispuesto a unificar Taiwán por la fuerza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Taiwán, Joseph Wu, declaró en una entrevista con la CNN que varios indicios indican que el PCCh está dispuesto a unificar Taiwán por la fuerza.