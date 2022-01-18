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The Dangers of TV - Network 1976
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36 views • January 18, 2022
the dangers of television. how the world really is according to elite. college of businesses, the Money Speech, the Get Mad speech, I'm Imbued speech, Mad Prophet of the Air-waves at UBN, Howard Beale (a Walter Cronkite type of person) newscaster gets to rant on tv about running out of BullShit. filmed in 1976, disturbing view of the world from their viewpoint, there are no nations, just dupont, AT&T and IT&T.
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