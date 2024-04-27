⚡️ Yemen's Houthis Shot Down $30M US MQ-9 Reaper attack UAV, with an Iranian Missile - Inspection & Blast - Houthi Video

⚡️ Yemen's Houthis shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper attack UAV with an Iranian anti-aircraft missile product "358". It was shot over the city of over Saada.



The United States also acknowledged the loss of the MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike UAV, which was shot down by Houthi air defenses.

Also, During a night attack, the Houthis managed to hit the British tanker Andromeda Star. The Americans said that the tanker received some damage, but remained underway.



https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/27/yemens-houthis-damage-oil-tanker-shoot-down-us-drone

https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/another-us30-million-worth-mq-9-reaper-drone-shot-down-fourth-in-recent-months/




