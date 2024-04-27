Create New Account
⚡️ Yemen's Houthis Shot Down $30M US MQ-9 Reaper attack UAV, with an Iranian Missile - Inspection & Blast - Houthi Video
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
⚡️ Yemen's Houthis shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper attack UAV with an Iranian anti-aircraft missile product "358". It was shot over the city of over Saada.

The United States also acknowledged the loss of the MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike UAV, which was shot down by Houthi air defenses.

Also, During a night attack, the Houthis managed to hit the British tanker Andromeda Star. The Americans said that the tanker received some damage, but remained underway.

If wanting more info the Reaper hit, some here and here:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/27/yemens-houthis-damage-oil-tanker-shoot-down-us-drone

or

https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/another-us30-million-worth-mq-9-reaper-drone-shot-down-fourth-in-recent-months/


