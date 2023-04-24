Maria Zeee
Apr 23, 2023
Veteran conspiracy expert Steve Quayle joins Maria Zeee to discuss how the globalists have already begun destroying internet cables in an effort to eliminate communication, expanding on the FACT that we are at war. Steve details all of current attacks on humanity and what people need to do to prepare.
Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:
https://sat123.com/maria/
Visit https://beready123.com/r/ to prepare with alternate power sources!
To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:
http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2js7eg-steve-quayle-communication-outages-incoming.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.