Epstein Files Released by DOJ December 19,2025

The Epstein files have been released — and there’s a lot of noise surrounding them. In this video, I break down what’s actually in the records: • Court-released documents • Photos circulating online • Flight logs tied to Jeffrey Epstein • And why key depositions involving high-profile figures have been postponed until January Being named or pictured is not a conviction — but transparency matters. This isn’t about rumors or politics. It’s about facts, accountability, and why powerful people continue to receive delays while the public is left with questions. I’m committed to covering this carefully, calmly, and truthfully — without hysteria and without fear. If you care about truth over narratives, you’re in the right place.