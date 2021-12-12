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HERE'S WHY MOST OF THE JABBED WILL DIE EARLY
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450 views • December 12, 2021
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The covid-19 jabs cause numerous short-term problems, but what are the long-term risks? Having studied the evidence, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, believes the jabbed will be lucky to last five years. He explains why. And will the covid jabs affect the children of the jabbed?
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
The covid-19 jabs cause numerous short-term problems, but what are the long-term risks? Having studied the evidence, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, believes the jabbed will be lucky to last five years. He explains why. And will the covid jabs affect the children of the jabbed?
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
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