FLASHBACK: Take the #FedChallenge



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-fedchallenge/

FROM 2017: James Corbett responds to Jerry Day's Federal Reserve challenge. If "End the Fed" is to be anything more than a mantra, then we must have a plan in place for how to actually end the fed and what we do after it's gone. Find out James' response in this edition of The Corbett Report.

