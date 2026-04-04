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A message to all US military Personnel. These Israeli rats are not even showing up for the war they started. They dragged you into it and they are not even bothering to show up. They have senseless slaughtered tens of thousands of little children in Gaza and now you're next! Don't go. DO NOT FIGHT FOR ISRAEL. DO NOT DIE FOR ISRAEL. DO NOT RISK YOUR LIFE FOR THESE SCUMBAGS. DON'T DO IT. The Iranians are awesome, take some time to meet them, talk to them. They are sweet and dignified people. Very friendly. They are not like Jews. They are awesome, do not hurt them.
Harry Vox's take.....
Mirrored - Unsafe_Space
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