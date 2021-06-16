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How "Free" Trade Agreements (Including the USMCA) Are Being Used to Create the New World Order
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70 views • June 16, 2021
A presentation given at the Red Pill Expo about how trade agreements such as the EU and the USMCA are being used to create the geopolitical basis for the New World Order. All of these so-called "free" trade agreements transfer sovereignty of the trade treaty nations to the United Nations where the trade agreement Commission makes decisions not the member nations.
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