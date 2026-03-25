IF USA INVADES, IRAN WILL TAKE UAE & BAHRAIN

IF USA INVADES, IRAN WILL TAKE UAE AND BAHRAIN

Iranian analyst on Sepehr TV: Iran's armed forces are 100% ready to execute coastal operations and seize the shorelines of Bahrain and the UAE if America makes a mistake in the region.

"Landing on the shores of the UAE and Bahrain is on the agenda — and in the training exercises of our armed forces."

They are already training and the coordinates exist.

"We will change the equations. The details can wait for later."

Adding:

Iran Rejects U.S. Peace Terms, Will Decide War on Its Own Terms

Iran has informed Pakistan that it rejects the U.S. conditions for ending the war, according to Al Mayadeen and Reuters.

PRESS TV reported that Tehran will conclude the conflict only on terms it sets itself. The official statement said the U.S. proposal is “unacceptable” and that Iran will continue self-defense, not allow Washington to dictate timelines.

U.S. demands reportedly included dismantling three key nuclear sites, halting uranium enrichment, pausing ballistic missile development, limiting support for proxies, and fully opening the Strait of Hormuz. In exchange, Washington offered sanctions relief.

Adding, description from images show, at DD Geopolitics:

Iran's "Missile City" — buried 500 meters inside a granite mountain in Yazd.

The U.S. military's most powerful bunker-buster, the GBU-57 MOP, penetrates 60+ meters in concrete. The facility sits at 440 meters depth. The math ain't mathin'.

Multiple tunnel exits on different sides of the mountain. An internal railway system. 300-million-year-old rock rated at up to 125,000 EDM, 25 times harder than reinforced concrete.

Trump said Iran has no military left.



