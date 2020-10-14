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COVID-19 and the Destruction of Modern Medicine -- Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav -- Part One
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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85 views • October 14, 2020
Watch the original source for a higher resolution video: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/blog/an-interview-with-vera-sharav/

Stand for Health Freedom recently had the honor of sitting down with Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav and capturing her personal story on film. It’s a story that every individual needs to hear. A renowned champion of human rights and expert in biomedical research ethics, Ms. Sharav offers rare and valuable insights into the public health arena and state of emergency affecting each and every one of our lives. She also draws parallels between what happened in Nazi Germany and what’s happening in our society today — and discusses why it’s more important than ever for us to take a stand.
Alliance for Human Research Protection: ahrp.org
Stand for Health Freedom: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/
Keywords
human rightsibmnazi germanybiomedical researchholocaust survivorcovid-19stand for health freedomvera sharavalliance for human research protection
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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