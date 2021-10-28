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FAKE PRESIDENT: Keshel Reveals Indisputable Election Fraud Evidence
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130 views • October 28, 2021
https://rumble.com/vobucj-fake-president-keshel-reveals-indisputable-election-fraud-evidence.html
Phantoms Elected Joe Biden, and that CANNOT be disputed! Seth Keshel joined Stew Peters to discuss some incredible facts coming out of Delaware, the state Joe Biden oftentimes calls "home". Lauren Witzke garnered more votes in that state than any other previous Republican, despite being a first-time candidate, and she says she's going to "reclaim her U.S. Senate seat", vowing to call on Delaware State Police to conduct an investigation into these revelations.
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Phantoms Elected Joe Biden, and that CANNOT be disputed! Seth Keshel joined Stew Peters to discuss some incredible facts coming out of Delaware, the state Joe Biden oftentimes calls "home". Lauren Witzke garnered more votes in that state than any other previous Republican, despite being a first-time candidate, and she says she's going to "reclaim her U.S. Senate seat", vowing to call on Delaware State Police to conduct an investigation into these revelations.
Get Dr. Zelenko's AMAZING Treatment: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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