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Senate adjourns through Labor Day without reaching a stimulus deal. Here’s where things stand now
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53 views • August 16, 2020
#Stimulus #DonaldTrump #StevenMnuchin #Pelosi #Schumer #Democrats #Republicans
The Senate is officially adjourned through Labor Day despite not coming to an agreement on its next coronavirus stimulus package.
Congress and the White House have spent the past few weeks debating what to include in the package, but have been unable to come to an agreement. One of the biggest sticking points: Jobless benefits. Democrats want a continuation of the enhanced unemployment payment of $600 per week, while Republicans say that amount is too high. Democrats are also pushing for more than $900 billion for state and municipal aid, and $60 billion in food assistance, far higher than what Republicans have proposed.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the two sides would not strike a deal until Republicans added $1 trillion in aid to their bill.
That means a deal could be weeks away. Meanwhile, around 28 million Americans remain unemployed and many of the relief provisions from the first stimulus package have dried up. President Donald Trump has issued four executive orders to address some of the issues, but experts remain unconvinced that they will be efficient in helping vulnerable households.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that if some kind of deal is reached while the Senate is on recess, members will return to Washington, D.C. for a vote.
As the Senate breaks, here’s where things stand on various stimulus issues.
Archived source: archive.ph/Kdq5z
Youtube: youtu.be/NoYZN546mD8
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/iOT4CKGiJxz8/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vlvrs
Brighteon: brighteon.com/60099add-e499-47a1-bef3-75591b23754a
The Senate is officially adjourned through Labor Day despite not coming to an agreement on its next coronavirus stimulus package.
Congress and the White House have spent the past few weeks debating what to include in the package, but have been unable to come to an agreement. One of the biggest sticking points: Jobless benefits. Democrats want a continuation of the enhanced unemployment payment of $600 per week, while Republicans say that amount is too high. Democrats are also pushing for more than $900 billion for state and municipal aid, and $60 billion in food assistance, far higher than what Republicans have proposed.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the two sides would not strike a deal until Republicans added $1 trillion in aid to their bill.
That means a deal could be weeks away. Meanwhile, around 28 million Americans remain unemployed and many of the relief provisions from the first stimulus package have dried up. President Donald Trump has issued four executive orders to address some of the issues, but experts remain unconvinced that they will be efficient in helping vulnerable households.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that if some kind of deal is reached while the Senate is on recess, members will return to Washington, D.C. for a vote.
As the Senate breaks, here’s where things stand on various stimulus issues.
Archived source: archive.ph/Kdq5z
Youtube: youtu.be/NoYZN546mD8
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/iOT4CKGiJxz8/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vlvrs
Brighteon: brighteon.com/60099add-e499-47a1-bef3-75591b23754a
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