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5 Things You Can Do NOW to Reduce Your Risk of Cancer and Heart Disease
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54 views • January 23, 2020
Did you know that heart disease is the #1 cause of death for both men and women in the U.S. as well as the rest of the world? After this short video, go here to read the full article + sources and learn more about reducing your risk of cancer & heart disease: http://bit.ly/heart-disease-and-cancer.
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