WHO Propaganda : Director-General Tedros Gaslights the World about how the 'Pandemic Accord' Treaty will not Empower a Globalist Coup

A stunningly overt propaganda effort from the WHO: Director-General Tedros Gaslights the World about how the 'Pandemic Accord' Treaty will not Empower a Globalist Coup

"The Pandemic Accord will not give WHO power to dictate policy to any country" said Tedros.

'Will you walk into my parlour?' said the Spider to the Fly.

It's not a Coup d'état guys, honest 🤷🏻‍♂️

Source @Oracle Films

