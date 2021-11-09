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Father's Day Sermon
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1 view • November 09, 2021
Father's Day Sermon [2018] proves the importance of fatherhood by examining eight fathers having key roles in the eventual coming of Christ; Adam, Noah, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob/Israel, David, Zechariah and "Our Father" Yahweh. By looking at commandments specifically for fathers from the Bible the listener is provided a partial overview of the covenant people and can better equip themselves for parenthood as elders.
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