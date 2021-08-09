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TeamWhite 2021 No 3: Mega-Violence & White Survival
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146 views • August 09, 2021
This show was recorded: 2021-08-06. In this show, Alex and I focus mostly on South Africa and the extreme violence which took place in July 2021. This is the most concerted violence ever in the history of South Africa. It was mostly spread over 9 days, but it's peak was over a period of 3 days. It related to the arrest of former President Zuma. I discuss with Alex, the source of the violence and also the long term implications for Whites.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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