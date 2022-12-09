'What's at Stake Here Is Death': Dr. McCullough Calls for the Withdrawal of All C19 Injections

"The pathway to prevent any more harm is all the vaccines need to be pulled off the market and withdrawn. That needs to happen immediately," urged Dr. McCullough.

"The deaths, on a more probable than not basis, that are occurring in someone who has taken the vaccine, are due to the vaccine."

Dr. Peter McCullough is an esteemed internist, epidemiologist, and one of the most published cardiologists ever in America. He is now serving as Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company.

https://twc.health/