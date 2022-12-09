Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'What's at Stake Here Is Death': Dr. McCullough Calls for the Withdrawal of All C19 Injections
338 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

"The pathway to prevent any more harm is all the vaccines need to be pulled off the market and withdrawn. That needs to happen immediately," urged Dr. McCullough.

"The deaths, on a more probable than not basis, that are occurring in someone who has taken the vaccine, are due to the vaccine."

Dr. Peter McCullough is an esteemed internist, epidemiologist, and one of the most published cardiologists ever in America. He is now serving as Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company.

https://twc.health/

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket