Dr. Alphonzo Monzo: What They are Putting into us is from the Pit of Hell

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www.TheRedPillExpo.com (Attend Live or Live-Stream) I'm talking about nano-technology...
I'm talking about weaponized pathogens. I mean, do we even deal with normal pathogens anymore or is everything weaponized? What's going on with the Jabs?...
What's in them and where does this stuff come from ?
We need to ask some big questions and that's what we're going to do at the Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City. And the biggest question: What are we going to do about all this demon tech?
(Use coupon code "GAB15" for 15% off )