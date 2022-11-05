Create New Account
Dr. Alphonzo Monzo: What They are Putting into us is from the Pit of Hell
Patriots on Fire
Published 17 days ago

www.TheRedPillExpo.com (Attend Live or Live-Stream) I'm talking about nano-technology...
I'm talking about weaponized pathogens.  I mean, do we even deal with normal pathogens anymore or is everything weaponized?  What's going on with the Jabs?...
What's in them and where does this stuff come from ? 
We need to ask some big questions and that's what we're going to do at the Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City.  And the biggest question: What are we going to do about all this demon tech?
(Use coupon code "GAB15" for 15% off )

transhumanismsalt lake cityred pill expoweaponized pathogensnano-technologywhats in the jabdemon tech

