Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Drones Ambush and Annihilate Column of Russia Tanks

US Military News





Apr 2, 2024





An entire Russian infantry column was recently obliterated in a drone attack, showcasing the formidable power of unmanned aerial vehicles on the battlefield. This incident marks a pivotal moment in military history, sparking intense debate about the future of warfare and the role of advanced drone technology in shaping conflicts.





Furthermore, Ukraine’s use of drones has forced Russia to invest heavily in electronic warfare systems to counter the threat. This has led to a significant attrition rate of Ukrainian drones, with estimates suggesting that Ukraine is losing roughly 10,000 drones every month to Russian jamming efforts. This attrition highlights the intense electronic warfare battle being waged and the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones in compelling Russia to deploy such measures.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xcx2QtJUL0E