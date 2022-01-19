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Clown Planet News (19 January, 2022): UK Ends the Scam? Warp Speed via Military, WHO Spoke Truth?
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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10 views • January 20, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqiAD8uewys

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