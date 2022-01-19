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Clown Planet News (19 January, 2022): UK Ends the Scam? Warp Speed via Military, WHO Spoke Truth?
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10 views • January 20, 2022
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https://pressfortruth.ca/bc-father-arrested-jailed-potentially-facing-5-years-for-speaking-about-transitioning-daughter/
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https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-trial-worlds-first-finds-4th-dose-not-good-enough-against-omicron/
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/hawaii-require-travelers-covid-booster-shot-fully-vaccinated/story?id=82307999
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/horrifying-hidden-pfizer-data-show-unborn-babies-newborns-dying/
https://rumble.com/vsrpac-mainstreams-covid-narrative-comes-crashing-down.html
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https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/megan-fox-machine-gun-kelly-232453400.html?soc_src=social-sh&;soc_trk=tw&tsrc=twtr
https://off-guardian.org/2022/01/17/they-are-making-an-example-of-novak-djokovic-heres-why/
https://sports.yahoo.com/novak-djokovic-cant-play-at-french-open-unless-vaccinated-french-sports-ministry-says-183956146.html
https://www.newsweek.com/novak-djokovic-saga-causes-refunds-outstrip-ticket-sales-australian-open-1669815
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10412055/Stephen-Smith-says-DIED-hospitalized-COVID-19.html
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/dutch-cardinal-pushes-back
https://twitter.com/Church_Militant/status/1483046869911670791
https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1483263207359893504
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1483430283084910596
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/how-to-read-rfk-jrs-book-in-5-minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncxQ3bgTqd0
https://summit.news/2022/01/18/us-army
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