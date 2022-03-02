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X22 Report A 03. 01. 22.
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30 views • March 02, 2022
Ep. 2715a - The Economic Pieces Are Being Put Into Place For The People's System
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB] is now trying to use this event to push the Great Reset/Green New Deal, this will be a dead end for them just like the pandemic. The pieces are being put into place to bring the people into and people run economic system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB] is now trying to use this event to push the Great Reset/Green New Deal, this will be a dead end for them just like the pandemic. The pieces are being put into place to bring the people into and people run economic system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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