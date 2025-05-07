BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Article V, Feminist Military, Journalism, “Alex Jones”, Controlled Op, Lotus Eating, Police State
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
9 views • 4 days ago

SR 2025-05-06 Article V

 

Topic list:
* Johnny brings on John Herrera to discuss the “Article V solution” to tyranny.
* The shocking truth behind this tragic Washington D.C. aircraft collision.
* Johnny reviews how to be a journalist and the problems that ego and pride can cause.
* The REAL “Alex Jones”.
* How open borders facilitate human, narcotic and weapon trafficking; how the FBI enables domestic terror training camps.
* Roseann Barr says “Alex Jones is ‘our’ leader.”
* Kim Iverson knowingly promoting the virus fraud with her successful Rumble channel.
* Johnny revokes his olive branch to Tim Oz-man for this reason.
* Reiner Fuellmich has defenders including this old associate of Johnny’s.
* Carl Benjamin: the lotus-eating Machine shill.
* Adrian John Wells, the victim of systemic child rape, laments “attacks” on the child-raping Catholic Church.
* Lotus eaters say Tim Pool is asking questions.
* Is Sam Tripoli knowingly giving comfort to the Kevin Booth CIA COINTELPRO Machine?
* A trick cops use to search your vehicle.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny's BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

feminismjesuitscontrolled op
