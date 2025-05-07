Article V, Feminist Military, Journalism, “Alex Jones”, Controlled Op, Lotus Eating, Police State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-05-06 Article V
Topic list:
* Johnny brings on John Herrera to discuss the “Article V solution” to tyranny.
* The shocking truth behind this tragic Washington D.C. aircraft collision.
* Johnny reviews how to be a journalist and the problems that ego and pride can cause.
* The REAL “Alex Jones”.
* How open borders facilitate human, narcotic and weapon trafficking; how the FBI enables domestic terror training camps.
* Roseann Barr says “Alex Jones is ‘our’ leader.”
* Kim Iverson knowingly promoting the virus fraud with her successful Rumble channel.
* Johnny revokes his olive branch to Tim Oz-man for this reason.
* Reiner Fuellmich has defenders including this old associate of Johnny’s.
* Carl Benjamin: the lotus-eating Machine shill.
* Adrian John Wells, the victim of systemic child rape, laments “attacks” on the child-raping Catholic Church.
* Lotus eaters say Tim Pool is asking questions.
* Is Sam Tripoli knowingly giving comfort to the Kevin Booth CIA COINTELPRO Machine?
* A trick cops use to search your vehicle.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5