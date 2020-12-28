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SHOW NO. 58 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Dec. 9th, 2020)
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15 views • December 28, 2020
Regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister hosted this episode, which concentrated on efforts to expose the massive 2020 Presidential election fraud in judicial courts, state legislatures and the court of public opinion as well as commentary regarding “Covid-19” mask and lockdown mandates.
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