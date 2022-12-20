The Military Industrial Complex Has Had an Office in Hollywood since the 1940s

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWMONDAY DECEMBER 19, 2022
EPISODE - #3247 - 6PM
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW EPISODE 3247 - special guest Leo Zagami the Author of Confessions of an Illuminati series, and Journalist talks with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!
Website: http://LeoZagami.com
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW EP3247 Archive: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/23297
🇺🇸Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS” T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210
👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍
🇺🇸Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS” T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio
By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210
LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv
PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/
FOLLOW US:
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli
TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv
FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09
ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli
FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi
_____________________________________
SUPPORT US:
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli
LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support
MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)
🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!
🚨VERIFY THAT YOUR HOME IS STILL IN YOUR NAME! Download your FREE title report by Visiting http://HomeTitleLock.com/pete and use Promo Code: PETE
✳️ Nature’s Blend: MIRACLE WORKER Dr Marty has decided to release an informative video to the public free and uninterrupted showcasing exactly which foods you need to stop feeding your dog. WATCH that video at drmartypets.com/pete
#SBN #TRUTHSOCIAL #TRUTH #MAGA #TRUMP #DONALDTRUMP #WORLDGOVERNMENT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.