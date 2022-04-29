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YOUR BODY IS IN CONSTANT STATE OF TRANSFORMATION!
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73 views • April 29, 2022
"Transformation" has become such a buzzword these days. So much so that I feel many truly bypass the depth of what this word actually means and how it relates to what goes on in your very existence on a daily basis.
Take your body, for example- it's in a state of transformation and evolution in every millisecond.
Let that one sink in for a minute...🤯
I think the brilliant Michelle Patrick sums it up pretty well in this 2-minute clip.
But truth be told, the very people who are claiming these radical transformations are also the same ones who are distancing themselves from the depths that are actual personal transformations.
It's time you begin to understand, acknowledge and truly embody your divinity and the extraordinary powers of transformation you are capable of!
Enough surface-level transformations; it's time to embrace RADICAL CHANGE IN ALL AREAS OF YOUR LIFE!
If BECOMING IMMORTAL has been calling to you, here's your sign that you're meant to take this journey with us.
Click the following link to learn more about this container where REAL EVOLUTION IS TAKING PLACE!
http://www.becomingimmortal.life
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Take your body, for example- it's in a state of transformation and evolution in every millisecond.
Let that one sink in for a minute...🤯
I think the brilliant Michelle Patrick sums it up pretty well in this 2-minute clip.
But truth be told, the very people who are claiming these radical transformations are also the same ones who are distancing themselves from the depths that are actual personal transformations.
It's time you begin to understand, acknowledge and truly embody your divinity and the extraordinary powers of transformation you are capable of!
Enough surface-level transformations; it's time to embrace RADICAL CHANGE IN ALL AREAS OF YOUR LIFE!
If BECOMING IMMORTAL has been calling to you, here's your sign that you're meant to take this journey with us.
Click the following link to learn more about this container where REAL EVOLUTION IS TAKING PLACE!
http://www.becomingimmortal.life
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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