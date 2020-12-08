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Catastrophic Solar System Events PART2 - The Timing - Barry Setterfield - Genesis Science Research
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74 views • December 08, 2020
The various means of timing the formation of craters on the Moon are examined in light of recent published research. This secular research shows a correlation to the catastrophic ending to geologic Eras on earth, with 4 major periods of impacts. The results from the Moon are then applied to the inner planets and Callisto, the most heavily cratered moon of Jupiter. These data then suggest that those catastrophes throughout the solar system ended the geologic Eras on Earth. This leads to some important Biblical consequences that are explained towards the end of the session. We invite you to examine this evidence for yourself and see what you think.
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
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