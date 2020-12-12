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Because He Lives sung with Cornerstone Baptist Church in Witchita Falls, Tx on 12-6-20
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20 views • December 12, 2020
If you know this song, sing along. But more importantly, I want you to know this :
Because He Lives
We unexpectedly had the blessing of singing this song with the wonderful people at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Witchita Falls, Tx on 12-6-20.
Because He Lives
We unexpectedly had the blessing of singing this song with the wonderful people at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Witchita Falls, Tx on 12-6-20.
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