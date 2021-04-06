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★ 코로나 백신 접종 전 동의서 작성 전 꼭 알아야 할 나의 법적 권리 ★
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40 views • April 06, 2021
코로나 백신은 아직 임상실험도 끝나지 않은, 인류에 처음 시도되는 위험한 유전자 편집 방식으로 만들어졌습니다 (미국 질병관리본부의 기존 정의에도 맞지 않음). 안맞으시는게 베스트지만 만약 맞아야 할 상황이라면 혹시 발생할지 모를 부작용에 대비해서 법적으로 나의 권리를 보호할 방법을 한국법적 관점에서 설명해 보았습니다.
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