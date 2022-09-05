Jared Kushner How Team Trump ‘CRACKED THE CODE’ in Middle East

Glenn Beck





Sep 4, 2022 One of the Trump administration’s biggest successes — and a win the far-left loves to ignore — was finding peace in the Middle East. And Jared Kushner, Former Senior Advisor to President Trump, played an integral role in it all. He joins Glenn to detail how he helped Trump ‘crack the code’ regarding the Middle East, the tactics used that were ‘contrary to conventional wisdom,’ and the one question he asked world leaders that helped the progress begin...





It’s all detailed in his new book, ‘Breaking History,’ which is available now.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q90lRdebOEw







