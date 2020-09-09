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September 9, 2020 ~ A day without Sun in Oakland, CA. Heads-up, this is 10 am in the twilight zone.
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113 views • September 09, 2020
The sky here is darker now than the photo reveal. It's cool maybe 55 degrees, there is not much foot traffic, no birds in the sky, and there are not many cars on the road. I think people are in shock by this dark sky event. My neighbor came out, walked to the fence, stood still and stared at the sky for about 5 minutes, just shaking his head. There is no smell of smoke, but there is noticeable ash on every car and plant.
This event, will shake people awake! Like I said in the video, I have been in Oakland, most of my life, and I have never seen anything like this here.
I hope that you have your groceries and supplies together, because this burnt orange sky, is more like a "dark warning" than the aftermath of a forest fire that is 300 mile away from here. Truly, it looks like something out of a bad dream. ~ Prof. P.S. It could be worse. We could be hit with a brown-out too.
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China.
Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores!
We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it
cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is, 7 years of feasting will be followed by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine. Keywords for the 2020's Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and Cash Money! ~Prof.
Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre
#professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you!
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me
here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
This event, will shake people awake! Like I said in the video, I have been in Oakland, most of my life, and I have never seen anything like this here.
I hope that you have your groceries and supplies together, because this burnt orange sky, is more like a "dark warning" than the aftermath of a forest fire that is 300 mile away from here. Truly, it looks like something out of a bad dream. ~ Prof. P.S. It could be worse. We could be hit with a brown-out too.
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China.
Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores!
We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it
cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is, 7 years of feasting will be followed by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine. Keywords for the 2020's Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and Cash Money! ~Prof.
Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre
#professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you!
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me
here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
Keywords
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