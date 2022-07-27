Peak Clown World? Our Lives Saved By Propaganda & Lies

Sam and Thomas discuss Peak Clown World, the economy, climate change, clean energy, public health propaganda and lies, one world government, the great reset and much more…

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:

Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV

https://cmac.tv/apps/

https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy

https://twitter.com/AOECOINnews





t.me/AOECOINCHANNEL





https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/





+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)





Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News

https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews

Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate

Bitcoin: bc1qx08c7c8ug4dh6yvk4x5dw97p6wet9kfj9wy08y



