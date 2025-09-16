Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 16 September 2025

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and one border detachment of the Ukrainian border service near Pavlovka, Alekseyevka, Stepnoye, and Yunakovka (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov direction, units of one mechanised brigade and one motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been hit near Ploskoye and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 185 troops, seven motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer. Two counter-fire radars and six material depots were neutralised.

📍 The Zapad Group's units improved the tactical situation. Three mechanised brigades, two assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one national guard brigade have been hit near Kupyansk, Nechvolodovka, Boguslavka, Borovskaya Andreyevka, Gorokhovatka (Kharkov region) and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses amounted to more than 230 troops, 29 motor vehicles, and two artillery guns. Five electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots were neutralised.

📍 The Yug Group's elements took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one national guard brigade, and one assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Seversk, Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, and Minkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 260 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system. One electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots were neutralised.

📍 The Tsentr Group's units improved the situation along the front line. Manpower and military hardware of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three marine brigades, two territorial defence brigades, and two national guard brigades were engaged close to Artemovka, Rodinskoye, Dimitrov, and Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ Ukrainian armed formations sustained losses of up to 445 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, and four motor vehicles.

↗️ The Vostok Group's units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence. They hit formations of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and three territorial defence brigades close to Chervonoye, Dorozhnyanka, Novogrigorovka (Zaporozhye region), and Velikomikhailovka and Alekseyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 255 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and 15 motor vehicles.

💥 The Dnepr Group's units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Magdalinovka, Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), Burgunka, Antonovka, and Belozerka (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, eight motor vehicles, and one artillery gun. Four electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and materiel depots were neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on a fuel base, logistics distribution centre of weapons and military hardware supplied by Western countries to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, storage and launch areas of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down 357 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 667 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 84,508 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 628 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 25,123 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,591 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 29,619 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 41,911 special military vehicles.