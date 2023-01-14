Russia Might Go West | Ray McGovern (TPC #1,054)

TPC #1,054 is with former CIA analyst Ray McGovern.





Twitter: https://twitter.com/raymcgovern?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor





Website: https://raymcgovern.com





Ray McGovern leads the “Speaking Truth to Power” section of Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. A former co-director of the Servant Leadership School (1998-2004), he has been teaching there for more than 20 years. His current course is: “On the Morality of Whistleblowing.” Ray came to Washington from his native Bronx in the early Sixties as an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray’s duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan’s five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985.





Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8





CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast





My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast





GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast





Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast





Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast





Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff





Gaming Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ







