The Book of Daniel - Chapter 2a

Nebuchadnezzar's Dream and Interpretation
Chiasmic Structure of Daniel 2-7, written in Aramaic
How God uses Dreams (study of The Book of Job, Chapter 36)
Daniel's Prayer (Daniel 2: 20-23) and Blessing God
The Statue as a Representation of Man's Idolatry
The 10 Toes as 10 Future Earthly Kingdoms / Political Regions
What do the 4 Metals Represent? Earthly Rule vs. Christ's Rule [The Stone]
