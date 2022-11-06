Create New Account
Life Energy Chronicles Report No. 11 - You Are The Healer
Everything is Energy
Published 19 days ago |

EXCERPT: I keep coming back to this: we are all creating what happens to us. The trap in this, however, is that we have been convinced by Life that we have limited or no effect on what we experience. We are afraid of what we might not know. And this is exactly what "experts" rely on to create fear in potential clients, so these new clients will run to them to resolve their "unknown" crises.


Keywords
healingtreatmentdoctorsmalpractice

