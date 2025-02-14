Potential Benefits and Risks of AI in Healthcare

In a world where pharmaceutical reps can't sway AI decisions, we might see an end to biased prescribing practices. But is AI really the panacea we're making it out to be?

As we dive into the latest episode, we explore the complexities and implications of AI in healthcare, from its potential to reduce corruption to its ability to infringe on privacy.





#HealthTech #AIInHealthcare #MedicalRevolution #HealthFreedom #PrivacyMatters





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport