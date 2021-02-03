© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Election Integrity in Georgia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • February 03, 2021
In this interview with Dr. Duke Pesta, co-founder of election integrity organization VOTER GA Garland Favorito explains that the 2020 elections in Fulton County, Georgia were the most corrupt in the state's history. According to Favorito, an IT professional, there were suspicious and unreliable changes to how votes were counted and verified. This, along with falsely stopping the count, hiding the process from the public, and a sudden rise of democratic ballots over night, undoubtedly points to fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Election counting is supposed to have transparency, but the lack of it somehow hasn't raised a lot of eyebrows. As Dr. Duke points out, even many Republicans are brushing aside the reality of manipulation even though there are pending investigations.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.