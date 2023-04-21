The Legacy of Dave Hunt (Part 1) - with Rob Yardley

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-rob-yardley-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
In today’s program, Tom reflects on The Legacy of Dave Hunt, founder of The Berean Call, and his international ministry. Joining Tom is TBC board member and long-time friend, Rob Yardley. Here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.
Tom: Thanks, Gary. Our program for today and for next week is rather bittersweet. It has that mix because we’re going to talk about my best friend in the Lord, Dave Hunt, who went home to be with the Lord a week ago, that is, from the time we’re recording this program.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.