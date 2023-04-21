Create New Account
The Legacy of Dave Hunt (Part 1) - with Rob Yardley
The Berean Call
Published 20 hours ago

In today’s program, Tom reflects on The Legacy of Dave Hunt, founder of The Berean Call, and his international ministry. Joining Tom is TBC board member and long-time friend, Rob Yardley. Here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. Our program for today and for next week is rather bittersweet. It has that mix because we’re going to talk about my best friend in the Lord, Dave Hunt, who went home to be with the Lord a week ago, that is, from the time we’re recording this program.

Keywords
berean callta mcmahonrob yardleydave hunt legacy

