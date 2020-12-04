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Prove All Things 25 - Civil Disobedience, Gen. Flynn Speaks, Interesting Rumor, & More
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33 views • December 04, 2020
Can we participate in our own demise. Civil disobedience is building and past due. A Christian cannot live peaceably with evil.
General Flynn gives his first interview since the presidential pardon. What course will the country take in the next weeks and months? Will it be as Gen. Flynn suggests? Several paths have been suggested and only time will tell. Only through repentance and turning from wicked ways can the nation and world expect God's pardon of grace.
General Flynn gives his first interview since the presidential pardon. What course will the country take in the next weeks and months? Will it be as Gen. Flynn suggests? Several paths have been suggested and only time will tell. Only through repentance and turning from wicked ways can the nation and world expect God's pardon of grace.
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