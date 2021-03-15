Did Israel Invent 5G & Why Are They So Slow To Build 5G Networks?



Video Source: Brendon O'Connell



Poor Israel is getting it again with a wealth of anti-semetic conspiracy theories. 'Irrational hatred' melded with a few half truths. Russia and China may have a hand, they want Americans to reject Israel as much as possible as they attempt to move in on the Middle East with China.



Many state that Israel has an unhealthy appetite for fast fiber optic cable whilst ignoring 5G? Actually, they have a point. Considering Israel's "cyber technology juggernaught" status, leadership in 5G driverless car technology, you would think they would be the first to have 5G...everywhere. This is not the case and they are clearly dragging their feet on 5G. Clearly. The excuses for the late 5G love affair may center on US pressure to prevent Israel using it's own stolen 5G tech - manufactured in China. Israel is a tiny country and it can easily roll out the infrastructure. Again, Israel is a "cyber technology juggernaught".



How can it compete, innovate and test their stolen tech goodies if they have a crappy 5G network? They do love their fiber optic cables though, and the new Google Brain A.I optic data analytics network will be rolling right through Tel Aviv. As we keep saying, Israel is THE A.I Quantum god center of the world to come.



Irwin Jacobs the founder of the lead company in 5G - Qualcomm, LOVES Israel and has been there since 1973. If you use a cell phone, you use Qualcomm technology. 1973 is an interesting year. In 1971 the Soviet/Russian "Refuseniks" hit the headlines. Soviet Jews wanted out, they wanted to make it to the sunny beaches of Tel Aviv to re-vivify their cold spiritual Orthodox Christian, I mean, Jewish bones. (Pretending to be Jewish in Russia and the Ukraine is a national sport to get some sun, XTC and drug money laundering bank account in Tel Aviv.)



GEMATRIA FINGERPRINTS:



"Born-To-Be" Masonic Agent:

➤Joe Imbriano = 33 (Septenary), 666 (Sumerian) & 330 (Primes)



➤Rothschild Criminal Masonic State: "Israel" = 201 (Primes)

➤SURNAME: "Netanyahu" = 33 (Chaldean)



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