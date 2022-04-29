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50 French Military Officers Trapped at Ukraine's Azovstal Steel Plant
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144 views • April 29, 2022
Turkish Media: "50 French Military Officers Trapped at Ukraine's Azovstal Steel Plant;" May have FIRED Missiles that sunk Russia Flagship
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/turkish-media-50-french-military-officers-trapped-at-ukraine-s-azovstal-steel-plant-may-have-fired-missiles-that-sunk-russia-flagship
Information is coming out of Turkish media outlets today claiming that at least fifty (50) senior officers of the French military, are trapped underground at the Azovstal steel mill plant in Mariupol Ukraine, surrounded by Russian troops.
The media is claiming that this information was kept ultra-secret due to the then-upcoming French presidential elections, and had the French people known that those men were in Ukraine, actually supervising Ukrainian war efforts against Russia, the French presidential election would likely have gone to Marie LePen instead of re-electing Emmanuel Macron.
Even more shocking, information is coming out claiming the Russia missile cruiser Moskva, which suffered explosions - said to be from missile hits - may have been hit thanks to those French (NATO) officers.
Retired Colonel Richard Black, US Marine Corps, tells everyone via the video below, about these amazing and very troubling developments.
https://twitter.com/apocalypseos/status/1519585294315507712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1519585294315507712%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhalturnerradioshow.com%2Findex.php%2Fen%2Fnews-page%2Fworld%2Fturkish-media-50-french-military-officers-trapped-at-ukraine-s-azovstal-steel-plant-may-have-fired-missiles-that-sunk-russia-flagship
Col. Richard Black: U.S. Leading World to Nuclear War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=dcp0TYx_eUI
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/turkish-media-50-french-military-officers-trapped-at-ukraine-s-azovstal-steel-plant-may-have-fired-missiles-that-sunk-russia-flagship
Information is coming out of Turkish media outlets today claiming that at least fifty (50) senior officers of the French military, are trapped underground at the Azovstal steel mill plant in Mariupol Ukraine, surrounded by Russian troops.
The media is claiming that this information was kept ultra-secret due to the then-upcoming French presidential elections, and had the French people known that those men were in Ukraine, actually supervising Ukrainian war efforts against Russia, the French presidential election would likely have gone to Marie LePen instead of re-electing Emmanuel Macron.
Even more shocking, information is coming out claiming the Russia missile cruiser Moskva, which suffered explosions - said to be from missile hits - may have been hit thanks to those French (NATO) officers.
Retired Colonel Richard Black, US Marine Corps, tells everyone via the video below, about these amazing and very troubling developments.
https://twitter.com/apocalypseos/status/1519585294315507712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1519585294315507712%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhalturnerradioshow.com%2Findex.php%2Fen%2Fnews-page%2Fworld%2Fturkish-media-50-french-military-officers-trapped-at-ukraine-s-azovstal-steel-plant-may-have-fired-missiles-that-sunk-russia-flagship
Col. Richard Black: U.S. Leading World to Nuclear War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=dcp0TYx_eUI
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