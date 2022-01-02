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⁣Gray State: The Rise (2015) - Rough Cut - David Crowley's Unreleased Documentary
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⁣⁣Gray State: The Rise (2015) - Rough Cut - David Crowley's Unreleased Documentary on the 16 Year Plan to destroy America to establish a New World OrderGray State: The Rise (2015) - Rough Cut - David Crowley's Unreleased Documentary on the 16 Year Plan to destroy America to establish a New World OrderNever officially released, Director and his family were killed for making this doc.

The GRAY STATE Project the world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collape, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order. Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control. Fear mongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrests, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance - these are the terms by which Americans define their existenceNever officially released, Director and his family were killed for making this doc.

The GRAY STATE Project the world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collape, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order. Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control. Fear mongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrests, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance - these are the terms by which Americans define their existence⁣⁣Gray State: The Rise (2015) - Rough Cut - David Crowley's Unreleased Documentary on the 16 Year Plan to destroy America to establish a New World OrderGray State: The Rise (2015) - Rough Cut - David Crowley's Unreleased Documentary on the 16 Year Plan to destroy America to establish a New World OrderNever officially released, Director and his family were killed for making this doc.

The GRAY STATE Project the world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collape, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order. Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control. Fear mongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrests, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance - these are the terms by which Americans define their existenceNever officially released, Director and his family were killed for making this doc.

The GRAY STATE Project the world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collape, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order. Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control. Fear mongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrests, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance - these are the terms by which Americans define their existence
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