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Revelation 19:21 The remnant were slain with the sword of him that sat upon the horse, which sword proceeded out of his mouth
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70 views • October 08, 2021
Original (often broken, with "Error 500") link: https://www.brighteon.com/8d4a76a5-99a1-42c1-9477-7d0a5dea2eae
Moveable = flip flop
From this channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
Didn't like not being able to listen to the details, so I converted to robot voice and now you all can listen while working or driving :)
Moveable = flip flop
From this channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
Didn't like not being able to listen to the details, so I converted to robot voice and now you all can listen while working or driving :)
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