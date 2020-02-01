We've Always Loved White People, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan speaks at Nu-Tec Theater in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 8, 1984.



Lost•Found Films



Transcript:



You didn’t marry our mothers. You didn’t marry our sisters. You took them at will and they were not permitted the right over their own bodies. You gave them babies this color (points to his face). And then denied your own children. You did this.



(Applause)



We have always loved you. We have loved you to our hurt. Three hundred years we lived like this. We saw you praying. We saw you going to church. We saw you reading the Bible, but you made it against the law for us to know, to read, or to write. To know is not a human right, to know is a divine right since we were birthed out of our mothers womb into the universe which is a house of Truth, and the school room of God.



You denied our fathers the right to read the book. But we were born into the book, so we read the signs in the heavens and we read the signs in the earth...